Logo Design for Online Startups

About

Logolix is a remote design team that focuses on logo design for internet startups. We strive to produce high quality logos that are accessible for startups at all stages. Our work can be seen on some of the world's most popular websites and apps. Our goal is to become a go-to design team whenever you are starting a business, building an app or a website.

Our team is small, working with a handful of clients at a time. This allows us to establish a personal collaborative process. During the design process, the project manager provides you with daily updates. You know exactly what has been done and what we intend to do which helps in achieving amazing results in time.